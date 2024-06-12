(BIVN) – A NASA space mission that plans to put an artificial “star” in orbit around the Earth will have a connection to a University of Hawaiʻi telescope on Maunakea.

The NASA “star” will be a satellite that the University says will be used by scientists “to precisely calibrate telescopes and more accurately measure the brightness of objects ranging from nearby stars to distant explosions of supernovae in far-off galaxies.”

The $19.5 million NASA Landolt Space Mission will involve astronomers at the UH Institute for Astronomy (IfA) will utilize the UH88 telescope to make observations to generate fresh star brightness catalogs.

“It will improve our ability to more precisely measure the properties of stars in our galaxy, and by extension the planets that orbit them,” said Daniel Huber, associate professor at IfA and a science team member of the Landolt mission. “The measurements by the NASA Landolt Mission will enable tremendous progress for a wide range of ground-based astronomical observations.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

Prime observing conditions on Maunakea where the UH88 telescope is located make the IfA-operated observatory an ideal facility to support NASA’s Landolt mission, according to UH astronomers. The NASA mission is named after the late astronomer Arlo Landolt, who compiled extensive catalogs of stellar brightness from the 1970s and into the 1990s. The Landolt Space Mission will send a satellite into orbit in 2029 that will emit photons at a known rate and be observed alongside real stars to create accurate catalogs of stellar brightness. To achieve this, the satellite, functioning like an artificial star, will emit light from eight lasers directed at ground-based optical telescopes, allowing for precise calibration of these instruments for observations.

Earth-circling beacon The artificial star will circle Earth at a distance of 22,236 miles, positioned far enough to resemble a star when viewed through telescopes from Earth. This orbit also synchronizes the satellite’s speed with Earth’s rotation, ensuring it remains stationary over the United States throughout its first year in space. The artificial star will not be bright enough to see with the naked eye, however it can be observed with a personal telescope at home. Scientists expect that the anticipated mission will begin to address several open challenges in astrophysics such as the speed and acceleration of the universe’s expansion.