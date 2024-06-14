(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has replaced the High Surf Advisory with a High Surf Warning for south-facing shores of all the main Hawaiian islands.

Surf heights of 11 to 15 feet will be possible through Saturday morning.

“A medium, long-period south (190 degrees) swell will generate surf to warning levels along south facing shores through Saturday morning,” forecasters wrote at 3:46 p.m. Friday. “Surf heights will decrease afterward through midweek as the swell eases.”

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous,” the National Weather Service warned. “Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense did not announce any beach closures in a Friday afternoon message, but the agency did say beaches may be closed without notice.