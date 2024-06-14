(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook off the southern coast of Hawaiʻi island on Friday afternoon.

An earthquake of this magnitude is not expected to generate a tsunami that would threaten Hawaiʻi. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did post any alerts related to the event.

The earthquake occurred under the ocean at a depth of 22.7 miles, almost 10 miles east southeast of Naʻalehu. The event was felt by several people, according to USGS reports, mostly in Kaʻū but also in Hilo and Puna.

UPDATE – (2:45 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.



Scientists said the event was a part of the deep, seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.



No damage to buildings or infrastructure expected based on earthquake intensity, the USGS said.