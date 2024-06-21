(BIVN) – Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will be closed to visitors from July 14 to July 16th.
The National Park Service says it has granted a special use request to Nā Hoa Aloha o ka Pu’uhonua o Hōnaunau. The Native Hawaiian Organization requested the closure so that it could conduct a series of ceremonies and observations.
The gate at the visitor parking lot will be closed during the temporary closure, and there will be no admittance for any public use. Officials say the perimeter of the park will be staffed by employees to monitor the closure.
From the National Park Service news release:
The historical park is home to Hale o Keawe, a sacred temple where a Hawaiian ruling dynasty cared for the hallowed iwi kūpuna (bones) of Keawe‘īkekahiali‘iokamoku, ruler of Hawaii Island and great-grandfather of Kamehameha I, and other prominent ali’i (royalty) from 1725 to 1830. Though the iwi of the rulers were removed long ago and placed elsewhere, Hale o Keawe and the entire park complex continue to hold potent spiritual relevance to Native Hawaiians today.
In recent years, Nā Hoa Aloha, through ceremony, environmental observation, and learning, has been working to heal the rupture in Hawaiian life and environment caused by the inappropriate removal of items from Hale o Keawe, as well as other acts of colonialism. Nā Hoa Aloha has generally conducted these activities without requesting exclusive use of the park.
Hale o Keawe and Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park continue to evolve and have relevance for Native Hawaiians as sacred, spiritual places that are critical to the maintenance of the social and environmental fabric of Hawaii. As traditional indigenous knowledge is employed and grows through these kinds of activities, it informs park management and the visitor experience.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HŌNAUNAU, Hawaiʻi - Nā Hoa Aloha o ka Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau has requested the closure so that it can conduct a series of ceremonies and observations.