(BIVN) – The Donkey Mill Art Center in Hōlualoa has received a prestigious grant from The Andy Warhol Foundation, which will go towards promoting the visual arts and enriching the local arts scene.

From a Donkey Mill Art Center news release:

The Donkey Mill Art Center announced today that it has received a grant from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts to support its upcoming Artist in Residence and Exhibition Program, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s history. This grant supports the exchange of knowledge, ideas, stories and perspectives between visiting artists, regionally-based artists and the community at-large. The grant also provides community access to top artists from around the world, who bring the influence of their time in Hawai‘i back to enrich their art practice and corner of the world. “Artists are at the center of all of our grantmaking efforts; we seek to uplift organizations and institutions that consistently amplify artists’ voices and facilitate artists’ visions,” says Joel Wachs, President, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. “The voices of artists keep our cultural conversations dynamic and evolving; their unique perspectives resist the stagnation that comes with polarization and suggest new ways of moving into and through turbulent times.”

Artist in Residence and Exhibition Program For nearly three decades, the Donkey Mill has developed a national and international reputation for its high-quality programs and opportunities for visiting artists to Hawaiʻi. Integrated with adult and youth education, Donkey Mill’s Exhibition and Artist Residency Program supports artists at all stages of their careers, from emerging talents to established figures exploring diverse media and experimental practices. The Residency and Exhibition program offers workshops, studio visits, and collaborations where local artists are enriched and exposed to new approaches. Artist Talks and Panel Discussions further encourage community dialogue on issues of regional significance. Upcoming exhibitions and residencies include “Heʻe Nalu: The Art & Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing,” “Cool Fusion: Festival of 1,000 Bowls,” featuring Korean-American ceramic artist Sam Chung, and “Hānau Ka Moʻolelo,” spotlighting Seattle-based artist Michelle Kumata alongside the inaugural Youth Residency Program. Looking ahead to February 2025, Donkey Mill eagerly anticipates the collaborative exhibition with the Hawaiʻi Triennial, “Aloha Nō,” Hawaiʻi’s largest thematic exhibition of contemporary art. “The support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts is a testament to the impact of Donkey Mill’s Artist Residency & Exhibition Program and its importance in fostering a dynamic and interconnected arts community,” said Donkey Mill Art Center Executive Director Ashley Raymond. “The arts are crucial for bridging socio-economic and cultural divides, and the Donkey Mill is committed to providing a platform for artistic excellence and experimentation. We believe in the integral role of artists within our community, promoting their work as vital components of our creative ecosystem. Without artists working within communities, we risk losing the essence of what defines us as communities.”

To date, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has given nearly $300 million in cash grants to over 1,000 arts organizations across the world, and has donated 52,786 works of art to 322 institutions.