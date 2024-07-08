(BIVN) – The next Revitalize Puna community activation is set for this weekend in Pāhoa.

The event, hosted by the Hawaiʻi County Disaster Recovery Division in partnership with Council District 4, will take place on Saturday, July 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Billy Kenoi Pāhoa District Park Gym.

This will be the 11th Revitalize Puna event. The focus of the community activation will be “on ʻohana, keiki, and Kīlauea recovery road and waterline project updates,” the County says.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Building on the success of ten previous activations, the upcoming Revitalize Puna event strengthens connections between residents, government officials, and community leaders involved in eruption recovery and resilience projects in Puna. The eleventh activation features special activities and resources focused on children and families, in addition to the regular program. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk story with County, State, and Federal leaders, gaining insights into ongoing recovery efforts and the latest on infrastructure projects. The Department of Public Works will be giving an important update on the Kīlauea Recovery Road and Waterline Projects at 10:15 a.m. preceded by an opening with Mayor Roth. Resource Row will showcase pop-up displays by local nonprofits, offering free resources related to early education programs, climate resilience, ʻohana gardening, women’s wellness, social services, healthcare and more. This edition of Resource Row will include many giveaways, including native and food plant starters and boxes of food from Hawai’i Island Food Basket. Hear progress updates from the Resilience Capacity Areas (RCAs), a driving force behind Puna’s recovery. Learn about ongoing projects, collaboration, and innovation as the Kilauea Recovery and Resilience Plan comes to life, lifting up our Social, Cultural, Economic, Natural Environment, and Youth resilience. The event is free, and all residents interested in learning more about Puna’s recovery and contributing to its resilience are welcome to attend.

Participants can register for the event at revitalizepuna11.eventbrite.com.