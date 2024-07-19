(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday that a preliminary investigation into the impacts of the CrowdStrike computer outage revealed minimal interruption to Big Island government services.

Only certain systems within the Hawaiʻi Police Department were affected by the global outage.

“Thanks to the swift response and dedication of the Department of Information Technology, all systems were restored to normal operational capacity by 10 p.m. last night,” a County news release reported. “There is no evidence to suggest that the outage disrupted safety services. The Hawaiʻi Police Department continues to function without interruption, ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

“We are grateful to have an excellent team at the Department of Information Technology who were able to diagnose the problem and resolve it quickly,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Moving forward we will continue to place an emphasis on security and redundancy to ensure maximum operational capacity of our County systems while realizing that these things sometimes happen. Wishing those grounded last night safe travels and patience as airlines begin to resume operations.”

Thousands of passengers on flights to and from the State of Hawaiʻi were impacted by the outage, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported, including six flights (1,000 passengers) at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

The County of Hawaiʻi said it will provide additional updates “should other interruptions occur or new information arises as a result of the outage.”