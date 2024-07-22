(BIVN) – A 38-year-old pedestrian died early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway, just south of the Kaloko-Honokahau intersection.

The victim, who is from Kona, has not not been identified and police are currently awaiting the notification of next of kin.

The 38-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian has been arrested.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 3:54 a.m., a police investigation revealed that a northbound green 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by a 34-year-old Kailua-Kona man, had crossed over the white fog line (mauka side) and struck the 38-year-old pedestrian. After striking the pedestrian, the 34-year-old driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the area. The driver was later located a block away from the crash scene and was subsequently arrested. The 38-year-old male pedestrian was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 a.m. The 38-year-old male driver of the Subaru was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant (OVUII), negligent homicide, manslaughter, inattention to driving and failure to render aid. He is currently being held at the Kealakehe Police Station while the investigation is continuing. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

Police say this is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared to 10 at this time last year.