(BIVN) – A project to construct a new playground at Kamehameha Park in the Kapa‘au rea of North Kohala will begin this week.

The County of Hawaiʻi says work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 24, starting with the demolition of the existing playground equipment, which has been in use there since the mid-1990s.

Officials say the new playground equipment will include synthetic turf safety surfacing.

“We committed to our keiki that we would care for and maintain our parks around the island, and we are doing just that,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “This project is one of 16 islandwide initiatives focused on improving our shared public spaces, making them something every community can be proud of.”

Officials say the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Other facilities at Kamehameha Park will maintain normal operations.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi:

The new playground will be comprised of challenging climbing elements similar to those at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, as well as various spinners and swings, and will meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

“By investing in this important community park and replacing this entire playground, we are increasing access for everyone and promoting the health and development of our keiki,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “As we continue to make major upgrades to facilities across the County of Hawai‘i, we are pleased to be starting this important project at Kamehameha Park.”