(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued another Coastal Flood Statement for the Hawaiian islands.

Isolated minor coastal flooding could occur along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas of all islands, each afternoon through Sunday.

“Higher-than-predicted water levels combined with near-peak monthly tides and a south swell moving through could lead to minor coastal flooding through the weekend,” the National Weather Service wrote. “The best chance for coastal impacts will occur in the afternoon hours around the peak daily high tide cycle in the typical vulnerable low-lying coastal areas.”

There could be “flooding of beaches that normally remain dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation,” forecasters say.

“Avoid driving through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service warned. “If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don`t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.”