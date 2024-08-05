(BIVN) – A South Kona man is wanted by police for two outstanding bench warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations.
52-year-old David Scheper was last seen in the District of Kona, police say, and he is known to frequent the Districts of Kona and Hilo.
Police describe Scheper as being 5-foot 5-inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The Hawai‘i Police Department would also like to inform the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person could result in criminal charges being filed against the person who harbors or concealed the wanted person.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Scheper are encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
