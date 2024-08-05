(BIVN) – A South Kona man is wanted by police for two outstanding bench warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations.

52-year-old David Scheper was last seen in the District of Kona, police say, and he is known to frequent the Districts of Kona and Hilo.

Police describe Scheper as being 5-foot 5-inches tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: