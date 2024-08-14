(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials are asking the public to refrain from feeding the animals at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens.

The Department of Parks and Recreation issued a news release on Wednesday, reminding visitors to the Hilo zoo that they are prohibited from putting foreign objects into animal habitats. “Zookeepers frequently find coins, plastic bottle caps, hats, and other items in with the animals,” officials said. “These items can also be very harmful to the animals.”

“It’s disturbing to see some of the items we find in the enclosures that present serious risks to the animals, which are like family to us,” said Mindy Runnells, the Zoo Administrator. “The issue of zoo visitors feeding animals and putting other foreign objects into their enclosures is one we frequently confront, and recently we found onions and coins in one of our primate habitats. Onions can be toxic to primates, and coins present a choking hazard and can block the digestive system. A buildup of foreign material in an animal’s gut can make them constantly feel full, causing them to stop eating.”

Officials say the zoo animals are on monitored diets that are “carefully designed by zoo staff for each species, and much work goes into balancing the diets of the animals, finding quality foods, and preparing the food to the animals’ liking.”

“Foreign food items can cause a variety of health problems, including nausea, diarrhea and poisoning. Animals, including household pets, should not eat human food, especially processed foods,” officials say. “Even fruits and veggies that are healthy for people can be toxic to certain animals. Onions can be toxic to primates. Avocados are toxic to parrots. Processed foods can be high in fat and sugar and can cause digestive issues in almost all animals.”

“The Wishing Well at the front of the Zoo is a great place to deposit coins,” said Runnells. “These funds go to The Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo and are used to support the zoo and its wonderful animals.”