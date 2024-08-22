(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port has set port condition Whiskey for Hawaiʻi County seaports due to approach of Tropical Storm Hone.

Whiskey condition is set when there expectation that sustained gale force winds could arrive within 72 hours.

Tropical Storm Hone formed in the Central Pacific today, and as of 11 a.m. HST the storm was 885 miles east-southeast of Hilo, moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

During port condition Whiskey, the USCG says:

Port facilities are open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while Whiskey remains in effect.

All pleasure craft shall seek sheltered waters.

All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges MUST make plans for departing the port area if they do not have COTP and State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT)- Harbors Division permission to remain.

Commercial vessels will be required to complete cargo operations and depart the port within 60 hours after Port Heavy Weather Condition Whiskey is set.

Vessels that desire to remain in port must submit a safe mooring plan in writing to the COTP and DOT-Harbors Division and receive permission to remain in port.

“If and when port condition Yankee is set because sustained tropical storm force winds (34 knots or 39 mph) are expected within 24 hours, the port is closed to incoming traffic without specific approval” from the Captain of the Port, the USCG says.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Watches may be required for portions of the main Hawaiian Islands tonight or Friday.