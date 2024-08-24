(BIVN) – A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the island of Hawaiʻi, as Tropical Storm Hone steadily moves westward toward the Big Island. Hawaiʻi County officials have opened shelters and announced additional closures.

As of 2 p.m. HST, Tropical Storm Hone was 155 south-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 15 mph. Hone will brush past the southern slopes of the Big Island tonight into Sunday morning, forecasters say, “bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large surf.”

Hone’s maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. The storm is expected to slightly increase in strength during the next 48 hours, but is forecast to remain just below hurricane strength at its peak Sunday through Monday.

The Red Flag Warning for leeward areas has been cancelled. Hawaiian Electric says it is no longer considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff for Hawaiʻi island.

Just after noon on Saturday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense agency issued an updated radio message, detailing the latest information on closures and opened shelters. From the HCCD:

Due to impact to Hawaii Island from Tropical Storm Hone: Waipio Valley Access Road is closed. All County Beach Parks are closed until further notice. Hele On Bus Service has canceled routes through the weekend. For a list of canceled bus routes, please visit the County of Hawaii, Civil Defense website. Public Shelters are now open. The following shelters are open as of 12 noon today; In Kaʻū – Robert Herkes Gym and Naʻalehu Elementary School Cafeteria In Puna – Pāhoa High School Gym, Keaʻau High School Library and G Building, and Mt. View Elementary School Cafeteria. In Hilo – Waiakea High School Gym. In Hamakua – Honokaʻa High School and Intermediate School Cafeteria. If you plan to ride out the storm at a public shelter, please prepare all personal items to stay overnight and complete getting to a designated shelter no later than 6 PM. If you have any questions regarding public shelters, please call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.

Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green has issued an Emergency Proclamation Relating to Tropical Storm Hone, to make state resources available as needed.