(BIVN) – A 33-year-old Hilo man was arrested over the weekend and charged with various property, drug, and traffic offenses stemming from an incident that began in Hawaiian Paradise Park, and a call from a concerned citizen.

Gilbert K. Mata III was arrested on Saturday, August 24, and charged on Sunday afternoon with the following offenses:

unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle

first-degree criminal property damage

habitual property crime

first-degree theft

third-degree promoting a dangerous drug (four-counts)

Police described the incident in a news release:

Responding to a report of an active burglary at residence located on the 15-1500 block of 21st Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision, officers observed a heavily tinted silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with no front license plate parked near a warehouse on the rear of the property. As an officer exited the passenger side of a police subsidized vehicle, the operator of the truck revved its engine and accelerated at a high rate of speed towards the officer and police vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the officer jumped back into the police vehicle before the truck veered to its right, striking and running over a fence. The truck then reversed aggressively towards the police vehicle striking the driver’s side door causing damage. The front driver’s side tire of the truck was observed to be deflated after running over the fence. As the vehicle exited the property, officers attempted a traffic stop on the truck utilizing their blue lights and siren. The truck refused to stop and led police on a slow pursuit, out of the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision, onto Highway 130, then into the Ainaloa Estates Subdivision, then into the Hawaiian Acres subdivision. The truck eventually came to a stop on Road 6, between Road E and Road F. Upon giving verbal commands, a male party carrying a black back pack was exited the driver’s door and female party carrying a gray back pack exited the passenger’s door. Both parties then fled on foot and ran into the nearby bushes, dropping the backpacks just before entering. They were both apprehended by police approximately 10 feet in the bushes. The male party was identified as Mata, and the female party was identified as Carolyn Samson. Both were arrested and transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility for booking, processing, and continued investigation by detectives. The truck and backpacks were recovered as evidence and secured pending the execution of search warrants. Officers then conducted a registered owner check on the pick-up truck using the Vehicle Identification Number, which revealed that the truck was stolen from a residence located on the 20 block of Ka’apuni Street in Hilo, sometime during the late evening of July 27, 2024, and early morning of July 28, 2024. On Sunday morning, August 25, 2024, search warrants were executed on the truck and backpacks which resulted in the recovery of small amounts of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine-smoking pipe, and a blue round pill imprinted with “M30” which tested for the presence of fentanyl. Samson was released pending investigation. The officers within the vehicle struck by Mata were not injured.

Mata was unable to post the $240,000 bail and made his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, August 26, 2024, in South Hilo District Court, police say.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378, or via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.