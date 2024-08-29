(BIVN) – Tropical Depression Gilma has dissipated.

The remnants of Gilma – once a major hurricane – were located 185 miles east northeast of Hilo as of 5 p.m. HST. The remnants are moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and forecasters say this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

The remnants of Gilma will bring a period of wet trades to Hawaiʻi tonight through Friday night. Moderate trades then fill in for the weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Just a few hours before Gilma dissipated, the Honolulu-based forecasters wrote that a corridor of moisture could trail the storm, “bringing additional pockets of locally heavy rainfall.” However, they wrote that “it is worth noting that the South Hilo and Puna Districts will remain rather dry throughout this time as increasingly NNE flow will focus orographic effects along the Hamakua Coast, leaving little opportunity for meaningful rainfall over the remainder of the Big Island’s windward coastline.”