(BIVN) – The advisory that was posted for the waters surrounding the Kailua Pier following a restroom sewage spill has been canceled.

On September 8th, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued a Wastewater Discharge alert, saying that “an unknown volume of sewage spilled from the restroom on the pier and entered the ocean.” The public was advised to stay out of the water.

The wastewater spill was due to a clogged drain in the restroom.

On Wednesday, the advisory was lifted, and all temporary warning signs posted around the pier have been removed.