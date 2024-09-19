(BIVN) – The Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is open to Hōlei Sea Arch, officials say, however volcanic hazards have increased from the eruption near Nāpau Crater.

On Thursday, the National Park Service issued a news release, warning motorists of volcanic hazards – and visitor traffic – on the road.

From the news release:

The middle East Rift Zone eruption significantly increased in volume on the afternoon of September 18. Hazardous concentrations of volcanic gasses and particulate matter (vog) may occur along Chain of Craters Road due to the ongoing eruption. For your safety, do not stop at the Kealakomo Overlook or surrounding area and follow all posted signs and ranger instructions.



Maunaulu Trail and parking area, Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail remain closed to all use due to continued eruption hazards including gas emissions and for potential wildland fire. Kealakomo Overlook and the surrounding area are also closed. Do not enter closed areas. Lava viewing is not possible.



Lava glow may be viewable from open parking and pull outs along Chain of Craters Road. Check the park website for the best viewing options and times. Visitors should be prepared for heavy traffic, long lines of cars, limited parking, and no restrooms. Only park in designated spaces, do not park in or along any roadways.

The National Park Service is urging all visitors to Chain of Craters Road to stay safe and be respectful of the hazards by doing the following: