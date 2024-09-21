Big Island Video News

Police Seek Suspect In Kaumana Drive Burglary
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the man captured in video surveillance during the burglary.

suspect in Kaumana Drive burglary captured on video surveillance, via Hawaiʻi Police Department

(BIVN) – Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Hilo burglary who was captured on video surveillance.

Police say the burglary occurred at a business located on the 100 block of Kaumana Drive on the evening of Thursday, September 19, between 10 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify the man captured in the photos or who may have information relative to this case to contact Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 961-2251 or via email at rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. 