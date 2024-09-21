(BIVN) – Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Hilo burglary who was captured on video surveillance.

Police say the burglary occurred at a business located on the 100 block of Kaumana Drive on the evening of Thursday, September 19, between 10 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Police ask anyone who may be able to identify the man captured in the photos or who may have information relative to this case to contact Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 961-2251 or via email at rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.