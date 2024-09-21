This story accompanies the above video that was published on Friday evening.

(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone inside Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is paused, as of Friday evening.

The large channels and lava-falls crusted over Thursday night, and glow from the vent near Nāpau Crater decreased significantly before sunrise.

On Friday morning, field crews found some minor lava-spattering, and small fountains. But by 10 o’clock, the activity had ended.

The Volcano Alert-Level remains at WATCH.

While volcanic tremor has decreased in the area of the eruption, other instruments continue to show inflation at deeper levels beneath the area between Maunaulu and Nāpau Crater.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory note that each phase of the eruption has increased in volume compared to the one prior. They say additional eruptions – if there are any – might continue to increase in size, as well.

Multi-day fissure eruptions are not unusual, and current eruptive activity appears to be linked to the continuing supply of magma from the summit.

Lava effusion rates of roughly 5 to 15 cubic meters per-second (or 6 to 16 cubic yards) were estimated during the most active part of Thursday’s fissure eruption.

This event has covered more than 630,000 square meters, or 156 acres, since it began on Sunday night.

For now, scientists and emergency officials continue to monitor the area for any signs of renewed activity.