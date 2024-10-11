(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi held a flag-raising ceremony this week in honor of Filipino American History Month.

On Tuesday, October 8, members of the Filipino community, County officials, and special guests gathered to raise the flag, recognizing the cultural contributions of Filipino Americans during the month of October.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Mayor Mitch Roth, joined by Filipino community leaders, emphasized the significance of the event as a symbol of unity, heritage, and pride for the Filipino community on Hawai‘i Island.