(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi held a flag-raising ceremony this week in honor of Filipino American History Month.
On Tuesday, October 8, members of the Filipino community, County officials, and special guests gathered to raise the flag, recognizing the cultural contributions of Filipino Americans during the month of October.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Mayor Mitch Roth, joined by Filipino community leaders, emphasized the significance of the event as a symbol of unity, heritage, and pride for the Filipino community on Hawai‘i Island.
“Raising the Philippine flag today is more than just an acknowledgment of our Filipino American community; it’s a celebration of the history, values, and deep cultural ties that enrich our island and our lives,” said Mayor Roth. “We honor the hard work and dedication of our Filipino community, whose contributions have helped shape Hawai‘i Island into the place we all proudly call home.”
Jane Clement, a Filipino community leader, and Mayor Roth’s Executive Assistant shared her personal reflections on the significance of the ceremony, highlighting the deep cultural connection that many Filipino Americans feel to their heritage.
“This ceremony symbolizes the shared history and enduring spirit of Filipinos in Hawai‘i,” said Clement. “Filipino American History Month is a time for us to remember the resilience, strength, and unity of our ancestors who paved the way for future generations. We are proud to stand here today as we honor their legacy and our vibrant Filipino community.”
For the County of Hawai‘i, this month provides an opportunity to acknowledge the role of Filipino Americans in local culture, industry, and community leadership. The County will continue to engage with the Filipino community throughout October, celebrating their contributions with various events and activities.
