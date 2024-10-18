(BIVN) – The Sulphur Banks Trail in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will close after this weekend, with plans to reopen in mid-December.

The temporary closure is needed in order to repair the boardwalk at the location.

From the National Park Service:

National Park Service staff will remove and replace the aging wooden boardwalk to improve visitor safety at Haʻakulamanu. The area, also called Sulphur Banks, is known for the bright yellow sulfur crystals that adorn the lava rocks, and for other volcanic gases and steam that seep from the ground. Photos available for download or by request. Durable yellow cedar will be used to replace the aging facilities. Exposure to volcanic gas, sun, and rain has contributed to the degradation of the boardwalk. Two trail crew workers from Yellowstone National Park will assist staff from Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park during the eight-week project.

The Sulphur Banks boardwalk replacement project is one of several construction projects taking place in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.