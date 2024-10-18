(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the USGS Alert level for the Hawaiʻi island volcano remains at ADVISORY.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says ground deformation has greatly decreased since the most recent eruption near Nāpau Crater. However, data show that magma is continuing to move at a low rate from the summit to the middle East Rift Zone (ERZ).

In this week’s Volcano Watch article, USGS HVO scientists and affiliates write about the potential long-term outcomes of recent intrusions in Kīlauea’s ERZ:

The intense seismicity and ground deformation along the East Rift Zone of Kīlauea in the past couple of months is interpreted to indicate intrusion of magma. Some of this magma can leak to the surface in eruptions, but there are less likely long-term consequences that have historical analogues. The eruption in and near Nāpau Crater on September 15–20 is an example of a brief eruption in this area. If a longer and larger eruption were to occur, such as at Maunaulu (1969-1974), most lava flows would head south from their vents because of the topography. Some, however, could be trapped within craters, as at Nāpau, partly or completely filling them. This part of the rift zone is popularly known as the Chain of Craters. Geologically, all the craters are pit craters, which form solely by collapse of the ground surface without accompanying eruption at the site. Probably all the pit craters are younger than the 15th century.

Before about 1900, 16 pit craters dimpled the surface from Luamanu to Nāpau. Some of the craters coalesced, so there are more craters than crater names; Hiʻiaka had two craters, Pauahi three; ʻAlae two, and Makaopuhi two. Another crater, Devil’s Throat, formed around 1900. Beginning in the 1960s and continuing to the early 1980s, this area erupted numerous times. Seven craters were partly filled (Luamanu, Hiʻiaka, Pauahi, and Nāpau) or completely filled (Aloʻi, ʻAlae, and the deepest pit in Makaopuhi). Today, the upper East Rift Zone is defined by some to end at Maunaulu, a shield that grew in 1969-1974 between now-filled Aloʻi and ʻAlae Craters. The Chain of Craters is the only section of the East Rift Zone and its submarine extension, the Puna Ridge, that contains pit craters. This probably relates to the proximity of the Chain of Craters to the summit of Kīlauea, where magma rises from the mantle. It stands to reason that such proximity leads to more intrusions than elsewhere along the rift zone. The infrequent lateral draining of such intrusions is the likely explanation of how pit craters form.