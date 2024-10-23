(BIVN) – A Puna man has been sentenced to a ten-year prison term following his arrest and guilty plea in connection with a 2022 car crash involving a stolen Chevy Camaro.

51 year-old John Rapozo – aka “Bozo” Rapozo – faced charges related to the theft of a Chevy Camaro, possession of methamphetamine, and prohibited possession of an unserialized Glock style handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

Rapozo, who had 38 prior felony convictions at the time of his April 2022 arrest, appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for his sentencing hearing earlier this month.

According to the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: