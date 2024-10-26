(BIVN) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Hawaiʻi island by the National Weather Service, while a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores continues.

State Highways reports that the Hilo Bayfront Highway is closed in both directions through today due to high surf and debris on roadway.

Large breaking waves of up to 8 to 12 feet from a north-northeast swell are possible this morning, declining to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon.

Meanwhile, forecasters say the Flood Watch was issued as “a low aloft will move over the islands today through Sunday, resulting in a very unstable atmosphere. Conditions will be increasingly favorable for the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas.”

There are already Flash Flood Warnings in effect for parts of Maui and Oʻahu.

The Flood Watch will be in place through Sunday afternoon.