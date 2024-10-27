(BIVN) – Germany’s Patrick Lange become a three-time IRONMAN World Champion on Saturday, setting a new course best with a time of 7 hours, 35 minutes, and 53 seconds in Kona.

Magnus Ditlev of Denmark finished second (7:43:39), and Rudy von Berg of the United States took third (7:46:00).

This year in Kona, the IRONMAN was a men’s only race. The women’s championship is being held in Nice, France.

From the official race report by IRONMAN media team:

It was a race for the ages in Kailua-Kona, as Patrick Lange (DEU) broke the tape with a new course best time of 7:35:53 and was crowned the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Champion, taking home $125,000 USD in prize money. In a race that saw incredible movement throughout, it was Lange who executed his race perfectly to seal his third IRONMAN World Championship title, six years on from his last victory in Kona. Magnus Ditlev (DNK) and Rudy Von Berg (USA) completed the podium, the Dane finishing nearly eight minutes behind Lange in 7:43:39, still good for one of the fastest finish times ever in Kona. Meanwhile Von Berg crossed the iconic Ali`i Drive finish line in 7:46:00 the fastest time ever for an American at the IRONMAN World Championship.



Lange who dedicated the race to his late mum commented at the post race press conference, “When I was running along Ali’I Drive about five kilometers into the run it really struck me…I got goosebumps all over my body, even though it was really hot. That was the moment where I definitely felt her…She died in 2020 from cancer…When I was with her in hospice, and when I had my last talk to her she said, ‘I really wish you to be on that top step, I really want you to kick butt one more time,’ and I’m really proud that I did this for her.”



A total of 54 professional men and nearly 2,400 age-groupers entered Kailua Bay to begin their iconic 140.6-mile (226-kilometer) journey.