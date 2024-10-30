(BIVN) – The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival returns “to celebrate the rich history, cultural heritage, and community spirit that define Kona’s world famous coffee”, organizers say, beginning with the Lantern Parade on Aliʻi Drive this Friday evening.

This year, the festival runs from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 10.

From a festival news release:

For over 50 years, the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival has been more than a showcase of world-class coffee; it is a tribute to the people, culture, and practices that sustain the unique character of Kona coffee. The festival’s program includes immersive experiences that connect locals and visitors with the heritage and artistry behind each cup. From traditional hula performances to farm tours, historical exhibits, and storytelling events, the celebration invites participants to honor and engage with Hawaii’s cultural roots. “The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is a reflection of our community’s values, resilience, and deep respect for the land and tradition,” said Val Corcoran, Festival President. “It is a chance for people to connect meaningfully with the history of Kona coffee, to experience culture firsthand, including Hawaiian, and to honor the legacy of those who have come before us.”

Here is a sample of the some of the signature events:

Friday, Nov. 1

Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Lantern Parade Lights Up the Evening

As the sun sets over Historic Kailua Village, the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Lantern Parade lights the way along Alii Drive with its glowing procession of light, music and color.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Holualoa Village Coffee & Art Stroll

Stroll through the quaint art district, visit galleries and choose from over 30 Kona coffee farms offering tastings and coffee for purchase.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Brewing Up a Recipe at KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is not just about sipping the best coffee in the world, it’s about the food too! The KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest where signature dishes feature – you guessed it – Kona’s world famous coffee.

All week

Kona Coffee Farm Tours

Embark on guided tours to local coffee farms, where you can witness the coffee-making process from bean to cup. Meet passionate farmers, learn about sustainable practices, and savor freshly brewed coffee straight from the source.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Ho‘olaule‘a

Artisans, cultural practitioners, Hawaiian musicians, Kona coffee farmers and crafters all gather to share many of Kona’s ethnic traditions during the day-long Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Ho‘olaule‘a.

Participants are encouraged to purchase a $5 Festival admission button and “enjoy ten days of fun family events and get special rates for ticketed events.” Festival admission buttons are available for purchase at many retail and farm locations throughout the Kona area, organizers say.

For more information, please visit konacoffeefest.com.

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is made possible through the support of Hawaii Tourism Authority and the generous sponsorship of UCC Ueshima Coffee Co., Ltd., Kamehameha Schools, Alaska Airlines, KTA Super Stores, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, and numerous other corporate and community donors.