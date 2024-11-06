(BIVN) – North Kona was back to a 10% Voluntary Water Conservation on Wednesday evening, following a brief 25% mandatory water restriction earlier in the day due to a prolonged power outage in the area.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Hawaiian Electric reported 3,431 customers were without power from Palani Road and the Highway 180 intersection, north on Highway 190 to the Makalei area. The utility stated that the outage was not a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

After noon, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS)reported the outage could impact water service to customers.

“The 25% Water Restriction will preserve adequate water supplies and pressure to meet the community’s drinking, cooking and hygiene needs,” the County DWS stated. “DWS will continue monitoring the water system and make necessary adjustments. You will be kept informed of any changes in water supplies. Please use water wisely and sparingly. Customers should refrain from irrigation, washing cars, and other unnecessary water uses while the water restriction is in effect. Taking short showers, fixing leaky toilets, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use.”

Hawaiian Electric reported power was restored to all customers by 3:10 p.m. Shortly after, the water restriction was downgraded to a voluntary conservation, which has been in effect since September 16th.

“Although power has been restored, the department continues to work to replenish water storage levels,” the department stated. “Customers are reminded to use water efficiently and wisely, and to not waste water.”