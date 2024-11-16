(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i County Council has announced its leadership team for the 2024-2026 term.
Current Vice Chair, District 8 councilmember Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba, will serve as Chair. Incoming District 3 councilmember, Dennis “Fresh” Onishi, will serve as Vice Chair.
The new leadership positions will take effect when the new council is sworn in sometime in December. Current Council Chair, Heather Kimball, will continue to serve on the council as the representative for District 1.
“I am confident that our Council will embrace a collaborative spirit and workhand-in-hand with the Alameda Administration to deliver results that matter. We are committed to serving our communities with aloha and action,” said Council Member Inaba.
A news release from the Council provided more information, including a comment from mayor-elect Dr. Kimo Alameda:
Under Chair Inaba’s direction, the Council will prioritize a strong partnership with Mayor-elect Dr. Kimo Alameda and his administration, strengthening collaboration between the legislative and executive branches of County government. This partnership ensures coordinated efforts to address pressing issues, including housing, economic development, food security, environmental sustainability, and disaster preparedness.
“I am really excited about the prospect of working with the new council leadership. I think the newly appointed chair and vice chair will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table,” said Mayor-elect Dr. Kimo Alameda. “I look forward to a seamless partnership rooted in mutual respect, dedication, and a shared vision for our communities’ future.”
Council Members Inaba and Onishi bring extensive experience, dedication, and a deep love for Hawai‘i Island to their respective roles. Council Member Inaba enters his third term, while Council Member Onishi returns to the Council after previously serving from 2008-2016. The Hawai‘i County Council is prepared to lead with unity, aloha, and a focus on actionable outcomes for all residents
