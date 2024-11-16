(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i County Council has announced its leadership team for the 2024-2026 term.

Current Vice Chair, District 8 councilmember Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba, will serve as Chair. Incoming District 3 councilmember, Dennis “Fresh” Onishi, will serve as Vice Chair.

The new leadership positions will take effect when the new council is sworn in sometime in December. Current Council Chair, Heather Kimball, will continue to serve on the council as the representative for District 1.

“I am confident that our Council will embrace a collaborative spirit and workhand-in-hand with the Alameda Administration to deliver results that matter. We are committed to serving our communities with aloha and action,” said Council Member Inaba.

A news release from the Council provided more information, including a comment from mayor-elect Dr. Kimo Alameda: