(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are prepared for a temporary outage of 911 service, starting at 11:59 p.m. on November 21, due to scheduled maintenance by Hawaiian Telcom.

The outage is anticipated to take up to 60 minutes.

During the outage, officers will be posted at locations across Kona and Kaʻū, and can be contacted for assistance.

The police department issued a news release, urging the public to follow these important steps in case of an emergency:

Try calling 911 first.

If unable to reach 911, please call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or fire department at (808) 961-8336.

If you are in close proximity to either the Kona or Nā‘ālehu district police stations, please call the district station number; Kona (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or Nā‘ālehu (808) 939-2520.

If you are still unable to get through, please proceed to the nearest police station, fire station or designated police post (listed below) for assistance.

The locations are:

Kona District

Route 190 and entrance to Makani Golf Club, 71-1420 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona

Intersection of Route 190 and Kaiminani Drive

Intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Kahilihili Street/Kaiminani Drive

Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Lako Street

Route 180 at the entrance to Kona Imin Center, 76-5877 Old Government Road, Holualoa

Intersection of Alii Highway and Kamehameha III Road

Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Nahenahe Loop

Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Napoopoo Road

Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Middle Keei Road

Intersection of Route 11 and Milolii Road

Ka‘ū District

Intersection of Route 11 and South Point Road

Ka’u District Gym, 96-1219 Kamani Street, Pahala

Here are the locations of police and fire stations across the island:

Hawaii Police Department

Kailua-Kona Station (808) 326-4646 ext. 253

74-611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona

74-611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona Captain Cook Station Sub-station

82-6120 Hawaii Belt Road, Captain Cook

82-6120 Hawaii Belt Road, Captain Cook Ocean View Station Sub-station

92-1329 Prince Kuhio Boulevard, Ocean View

92-1329 Prince Kuhio Boulevard, Ocean View Nā‘ālehu Station (808) 939-2520

95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu

Hawaii Fire Department