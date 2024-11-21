Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Police Anticipate Temporary 911 Outage
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Police are making the public aware that Hawaiian Telcom will be conducting scheduled maintenance, which may affect 911 service starting at 11:59 p.m. on November 21, 2024.

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are prepared for a temporary outage of 911 service, starting at 11:59 p.m. on November 21, due to scheduled maintenance by Hawaiian Telcom.

The outage is anticipated to take up to 60 minutes.

During the outage, officers will be posted at locations across Kona and Kaʻū, and can be contacted for assistance.

The police department issued a news release, urging the public to follow these important steps in case of an emergency:

  • Try calling 911 first.
  • If unable to reach 911, please call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or fire department at (808) 961-8336.
  • If you are in close proximity to either the Kona or Nā‘ālehu district police stations, please call the district station number; Kona (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or Nā‘ālehu (808) 939-2520.
  • If you are still unable to get through, please proceed to the nearest police station, fire station or designated police post (listed below) for assistance.

The locations are:

Kona District

  • Route 190 and entrance to Makani Golf Club, 71-1420 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona
  • Intersection of Route 190 and Kaiminani Drive
  • Intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Kahilihili Street/Kaiminani Drive
  • Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Lako Street
  • Route 180 at the entrance to Kona Imin Center, 76-5877 Old Government Road, Holualoa
  • Intersection of Alii Highway and Kamehameha III Road
  • Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Nahenahe Loop
  • Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Napoopoo Road
  • Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Middle Keei Road
  • Intersection of Route 11 and Milolii Road

Ka‘ū District

  • Intersection of Route 11 and South Point Road
  • Ka’u District Gym, 96-1219 Kamani Street, Pahala

Here are the locations of police and fire stations across the island:

Hawaii Police Department

  • Kailua-Kona Station (808) 326-4646 ext. 253
    74-611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona
  • Captain Cook Station Sub-station
    82-6120 Hawaii Belt Road, Captain Cook
  • Ocean View Station Sub-station
    92-1329 Prince Kuhio Boulevard, Ocean View
  • Nā‘ālehu Station (808) 939-2520
    95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu

Hawaii Fire Department

  • Waimea Station
    67-5175 Kamamalu Street, Waimea
  • South Kohala Station
    68-4550 Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, Waikoloa
  • Waikoloa Station
    68-1771 Pua Melia Street, Waikoloa
  • Makalei Station
    72-4077 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona,
  • Kailua Station
    74-5537 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona
  • Keauhou Station
    78-7159 Puuloa Road, Kailua-Kona
  • Captain Cook Station
    82-6120 Hawai‘i Belt Road, Captain Cook
  • Hawaiian Ocean View Station
    92-6091 Orchid Circle Makai, Ocean View
  • Pahala Station
    96-1145 Kamani Street, Pāhala