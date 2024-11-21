(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are prepared for a temporary outage of 911 service, starting at 11:59 p.m. on November 21, due to scheduled maintenance by Hawaiian Telcom.
The outage is anticipated to take up to 60 minutes.
During the outage, officers will be posted at locations across Kona and Kaʻū, and can be contacted for assistance.
The police department issued a news release, urging the public to follow these important steps in case of an emergency:
- Try calling 911 first.
- If unable to reach 911, please call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or fire department at (808) 961-8336.
- If you are in close proximity to either the Kona or Nā‘ālehu district police stations, please call the district station number; Kona (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or Nā‘ālehu (808) 939-2520.
- If you are still unable to get through, please proceed to the nearest police station, fire station or designated police post (listed below) for assistance.
The locations are:
Kona District
- Route 190 and entrance to Makani Golf Club, 71-1420 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona
- Intersection of Route 190 and Kaiminani Drive
- Intersection of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Kahilihili Street/Kaiminani Drive
- Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Lako Street
- Route 180 at the entrance to Kona Imin Center, 76-5877 Old Government Road, Holualoa
- Intersection of Alii Highway and Kamehameha III Road
- Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Nahenahe Loop
- Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Napoopoo Road
- Intersection of Route 11 Hawaii Belt Road and Middle Keei Road
- Intersection of Route 11 and Milolii Road
Ka‘ū District
- Intersection of Route 11 and South Point Road
- Ka’u District Gym, 96-1219 Kamani Street, Pahala
Here are the locations of police and fire stations across the island:
Hawaii Police Department
- Kailua-Kona Station (808) 326-4646 ext. 253
74-611 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona
- Captain Cook Station Sub-station
82-6120 Hawaii Belt Road, Captain Cook
- Ocean View Station Sub-station
92-1329 Prince Kuhio Boulevard, Ocean View
- Nā‘ālehu Station (808) 939-2520
95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway, Nāʻālehu
Hawaii Fire Department
- Waimea Station
67-5175 Kamamalu Street, Waimea
- South Kohala Station
68-4550 Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, Waikoloa
- Waikoloa Station
68-1771 Pua Melia Street, Waikoloa
- Makalei Station
72-4077 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona,
- Kailua Station
74-5537 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona
- Keauhou Station
78-7159 Puuloa Road, Kailua-Kona
- Captain Cook Station
82-6120 Hawai‘i Belt Road, Captain Cook
- Hawaiian Ocean View Station
92-6091 Orchid Circle Makai, Ocean View
- Pahala Station
96-1145 Kamani Street, Pāhala
