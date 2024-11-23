(BIVN) – New signage to be displayed along the dangerous Wailuku River in Hilo is the topic of an upcoming online Town Hall meeting.

Hilo Councilmember Jenn Kagiwada is hosting the event over Zoom on Monday, November 25th at 5 p.m. HST.

A news release from the office of Councilmember Kagiwada noted that 27 people in the last 29 years have died in the Wailuku River, at the areas commonly known as Rainbow Falls and Boiling Pots. More signage is being proposed to discourage people from entering the water.

The sign, which warns visitors “DO NOT GO BEYOND THIS POINT”, also lists the dates when deaths have occurred.

From the news release:

The new sign was modeled after one that was installed in 2022 at a popular hike, Olomana trail, on Windward O‘ahu, where six hikers fell to their deaths on the trail in the last 13 years. Since the sign went up two years ago there have been no further fatalities, and only one fall. Rainbow Falls and Boiling Pots are two popular, separate State parks along the Wailuku River. Both sites see many residents and visitors year-round, and both have had fatalities of those from a wide variety of backgrounds. Deaths have occurred almost equally from those who are visitors and locals, and some of those were strong swimmers and even elite athletes or lifeguards. The ages of those who died were as young as 14 years old and the oldest was in his 80’s.