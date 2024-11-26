(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Tuesday notified customers living in the Waimea area that there will be a temporary water shut-off on Wednesday, November 27th.

Water will be temporarily turned off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to repair a water main, the DWS stated.

Officials say the affected areas will be portions of Old Māmalahoa Highway heading east of Pu‘u Pūlehu Loop, U‘ikeoni Street, and Waokele Street, as well as Lakeland Subdivision.

“Affected customers should set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their household’s water needs during the temporary service interruption,” the DWS notice recommended.

The department plans to station a water tanker for the public’s use on Old Māmalahoa Highway at the intersection of U‘ikeoni Street while the outage is occurring.