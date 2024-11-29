(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory of west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala, from noon on Friday to noon on Saturday.

Other islands in the State of Hawaiʻi will be under a more severe High Surf Warning. Surf of 30 to 40 feet are forecast along north facing shores of Kauai and Niʻihau.

Surf from an extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build this afternoon, forecasters say. The surf will peak tonight, and decline during the day Saturday.

Surf heights are expected to reach 7 to 10 feet along the leeward shores of Hawaiʻi island, from North Kohala to South Kona.

“Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous,” the National Weather Service stated. “Heed all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don’t go out.”

As of Friday morning, there were no reported beach closures in West Hawaiʻi due to surf conditions.