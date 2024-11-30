(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred Saturday morning, about 11 miles west-northwest of Volcano on Hawaiʻi island.

The earthquake struck at 8:40 a.m. HST south of Mauna Loa’s Northeast Rift Zone, at a depth of 13 miles (21 km) below sea level.

The earthquake was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement on the quake, saying that the event was unrelated to magmatic activity, and did not have an apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

There were over 130 “felt reports” from island residents within an hour of the earthquake. No damage to buildings or infrastructure is expected based on the earthquake intensity.