(BIVN) – Federal law enforcement officers are seeking any possible witnesses to a hit-and-run incident at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday morning that left a bicyclist severely injured.

The bicyclist, a 70-year-old male from Volcano, was struck by a vehicle at 9:20 a.m. HST, within park boundaries at the intersection of Highway 11 and the road to Namakanipaio Campground.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as gold-colored sedan.

The National Park Service has launched an investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to contact Officer Meagan Kubojiri at (808) 985-6170 or email Meagan_Kubojii@nps.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the NPS tip line at (888) 653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.