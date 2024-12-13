(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi could see a short term economic boost, and a medium-term drag, under the policy changes enacted by an incoming Trump administration, experts say.

The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) released its fourth quarter forecast for 2024, including the above video featuring UHERO Executive Director Carl S. Bonham. The report says changes at the federal level introduce broad uncertainty into the outlook.

“Under the assumption of policy changes that are sharp but limited in scope, we will see a short-term boost to mainland tourism and local income, but there will be medium-term supply challenges and an uptick in inflation,” UHERO wrote in a news release. “State tax cuts will provide local support. Maui rebuilding will add to an already buoyant construction cycle, even as home affordability woes continue.”

“It is difficult to know which of the myriad proposals President-Elect Trump will actually push for, and which might be stymied by Congress,” the UHERO report stated.

The UHERO news release provided these “key takeaways” from the December 13 forecast: