(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores has been extended until Saturday evening, and some Kona beaches remains closed.
Both Kahaluʻu Beach Park and Magic Sands/Laʻaola Beach Park are closed, Hawaiʻi County officials say.
Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected to lower to 6 to 9 feet this afternoon along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island.
From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:
The large northwest swell that peaked Friday evening is expected to gradually decline over the remainder of the weekend. Surf along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island remains at warning levels this morning. Along north and west facing shores of Kauai and Oʻahu and north facing shores of Maui, surf has already declined to advisory levels. Surf is expected to fall even further this evening.
