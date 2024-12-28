(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for West Hawaiʻi shores has been extended until Saturday evening, and some Kona beaches remains closed.

Both Kahaluʻu Beach Park and Magic Sands/Laʻaola Beach Park are closed, Hawaiʻi County officials say.

Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet are expected to lower to 6 to 9 feet this afternoon along exposed west facing shores of the Big Island.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu: