(BIVN) – An elderly man who was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Waikoloa Village on New Year’s Day passed away on Thursday, January 2nd.

Police have identified the deceased man as 74-year-old Ray Donnell Worrells of Waikoloa.

The incident was the second traffic fatality to occur on Hawaiʻi island in the new year.

From a police news release:

At 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Hawai‘i Police Department officers responded to scene of the crash at the intersection of Eleele Street and Haena Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that Worrells was operating a blue 2019 Mercedes-Benz 300 SUV traveling southbound on Eleele Street when it crossed over the double-solid yellow lines, struck a rock wall, and overturned. Worrells sustained serious injuries and was transported to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or via email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Police note that anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.