(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea continues on Hawaiʻi island, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

Eruptive activity has been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the down-dropped block within the caldera. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Scientists and affiliates of the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory write about the latest eruption in this week’s Volcano Watch article:

People around the world greet the New Year with fireworks and other celebrations. This year, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park visitors greeted the New Year with displays of lava fountaining from the southwest part of Kaluapele, the summit caldera of Kīlauea volcano. The eruption is currently in its third episode, with pauses and resumptions of eruptive activity correlating with the level of pressurization within the magma chambers beneath the summit region of Kīlauea. Two important instruments for monitoring the level of pressurization are the UWD and SDH tiltmeters, which measure how the ground is tilting as magma chambers beneath the summit inflate or deflate. Magma chambers beneath Kīlauea summit region showed increasing pressurization in the months leading up to the current eruption. Fountains of lava burst from the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu at 2:20 a.m. HST on December 23, rapidly reaching heights up to nearly 300 feet (91 meters). These vigorous lava fountains fed lava flows that covered most of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele that dropped during the 2018 caldera collapse, referred to informally as the “downdropped block.” Lava being erupted on the surface rapidly relieved some of the pressure that had built up in the magma storage areas below Kīlauea summit. The summit tiltmeters showed strong deflationary tilt immediately after the eruption began, until about 4 p.m. on December 23, when the lava fountains ceased erupting. At this point, lava began flowing back into the vent, in a phenomenon called “drainback,” and tilting direction at UWE and SDH switched to inflationary. This indicated that pressure was again building in the magma chambers beneath Kīlauea summit.