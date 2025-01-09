(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning continues for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service says dangerously large surf of 10 to 16 feet will be possible along west-facing Kona, Kohala and Kaʻū shores until Thursday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the following beaches and parks are closed:

Kahaluʻu Beach Park

Kohanaiki Beach Park

Mahukona Beach Park

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park are both closed until further notice due to the high surf conditions.