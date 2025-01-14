(BIVN) – The Pūʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project in Hilo should be finished in about two months, state officials report.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a news release on Tuesday, estimating the project will be completed by March 2025. However, “crews will need to return at a later date to install the traffic signal bulbs and traffic signal backplates pending material availability”, the DOT said.

The Hawaiʻi DOT wrote:

Crews continue to work on installing loop detectors, striping, new traffic signal lights equipped with LED bulbs, traffic signal backplates, which shield the background of the signal to enhance visibility, and additional signage. This work is being performed with a daily single-lane closure on Pūʻainakō Street (Route 2000) possible in either direction between Kanoelehua Avenue and Komohana Street on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will try to work with surrounding schools to ensure little conflict with the end-of-school rush.

The Hawaiʻi DOT says electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

The project runs by both Waiākea Intermediate School and Waiākea Elementary School, and motorists are asked to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. All work is weather permitting, officials say.