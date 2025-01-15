(BIVN) – Wednesday morning at Kīlauea volcano began with constant lava spattering within the vents at the summit caldera.

The official word on whether or not the eruption is paused will come from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. UPDATE: The USGS HVO reported this morning that Kīlauea “appears to have entered its forth eruptive episode this morning at about 9:15 a.m. H.S.T. with a small lava flow exiting the north vent, following low-level continuous lava spattering that started around 5:40 a.m. H.S.T. from the same vent.”

In Tuesday’s update, scientists noted that there were “three instances of brief, localized subsidence on the floor of Halema‘uma‘u crater within Kaluapele — the volcano’s summit caldera — in the location of one of the vents from the first day of the eruption,” suggesting that “the magma column feeding the eruption has withdrawn deeper”. However, continued glow from the northern eruptive vent at that time indicated that lava was still close to the surface.

Today’s lava spattering is further proof that the magma has not retreated far.

UPDATE – (9:45 a.m.) – From the Wednesday report by the USGS HVO:

Summit Instrumental Observations: Seismicity in the summit region remains low, with only 5 small earthquakes (below M2.0) detected in the past 24 hours. Seismic tremor remains near background levels, indicative of minimal activity. Summit tiltmeters have been tracking gradual inflation over the past day. The most recently measured sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate was approximately 560 tonnes per day yesterday on Monday, January 14. Though significantly lower than rates measured during more energetic eruptive activity, this value still represents above-background SO2 emissions, and the resulting hazard will be affected by wind conditions (see Hazards section below). Summit Eruption Observations: Activity stable over the past 24 hours, with minor degassing across the crater floor and at the north and main vent. Overnight webcam views showed continued glow from the northern eruptive vent, with minimal to no glow from the southern eruptive vent. Since about 5:40 a.m. H.S.T. this morning, there has been low-level continuous lava spattering from the north vent, which culminated in a lava flow exiting the north vent at about 9:15 a.m. H.S.T.