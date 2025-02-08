(BIVN) – Before the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, police are urging motorists to drive sober on the day of the big game.
The Hawai‘i Police Department and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are teaming up to remind drivers, “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk”.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Get ahead of the game and create your plan now. If you’re going out to a Super Bowl party and plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely. If you’re hosting a party, prepare plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options for your guests, especially for the designated drivers. If you’re a designated driver, be the day’s MVP and keep that commitment front and center.
“Super Bowl is a special day each year for our community to come together to celebrate, but we need responsible drivers on our roads,” said Torey Keltner, Hawai‘i Police Department’s Traffic Services Section Program Manager.
“If you are planning to be away from home during Super Bowl LIX, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
This year is off to a heartbreaking start with five traffic fatalities in the first six weeks of 2025, including three within the past week. As of February 2, 82 people have been arrested for driving under the influence on Hawai‘i Island roads. Police will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement to ensure our island roads remain safe.
Host a Winning Party
If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for your guests and the designated drivers. Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance. Remind drinking guests that they have a long day ahead of them, and encourage them to pace themselves, to eat food, and to drink plenty of water.
Another important reminder: Never serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver.
Be the DD MVP
If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the day’s MVP. Commit to a sober day. If you are attending a party or are at a bar or restaurant, enjoy the food, the company, and the nonalcoholic drinks. Your positive influence could help keep others on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Remember: You’re the day’s quarterback, and others are relying on you.
