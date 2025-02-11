(BIVN) – Parker Ranch, Inc., has selected Micah Kāne to be its next Chief Executive Officer.

Kāne, who is currently the CEO of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), will assume full-time responsibilities as Parker Ranch CEO on September 1, 2025. Kāne will begin a six-month transition from HCF CEO to Parker Ranch CEO in April 2025.

Kāne has served as HCF CEO since 2017.

From a Parker Ranch news release:

Kāne joins Parker Ranch from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF), where he has served as CEO since 2017. Under his leadership, HCF’s endowment grew from $500 million to over $1.2 billion in assets, enabling the organization to provide unprecedented support for the community. Kāne’s extensive background also includes serving as Chief Operating Ofﬁcer of Paciﬁc Links International’s Hawai‘i Region, Chairman and Director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), and Trustee for Kamehameha Schools. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding Parker Ranch into its next phase of growth and stewardship. Parker Ranch, spans approximately 130,000 acres of diverse landscapes on Hawai‘i Island. Established in 1847, it remains a pillar of the local economy and culture, blending traditional ranching practices with modern business operations to ensure long-term sustainability. “Micah’s deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s communities, combined with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, makes him the ideal choice to lead Parker Ranch into the future,” said Mike Fujimoto, board chair of Parker Ranch, Inc. “His ability to navigate complex challenges while staying rooted in Hawaiian values aligns perfectly with our mission.” Kāne will ofﬁcially begin transitioning into his new role in April 2025, initially splitting time between Parker Ranch and HCF. He plans to relocate to Waimea and assume full-time responsibilities at Parker Ranch starting September 1, 2025. He succeeds Mike Fujimoto, board chair, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2024. Mike Fujimoto will continue his role as board chair moving forward. “I am honored to join Parker Ranch and to be part of its storied legacy,” said Kāne. “The ranch holds a unique place in Hawai‘i’s history and its future, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team and the Waimea community to build upon its strong foundation.”

“On behalf of the HCF Board of Governors, we thank Micah for his many years of service to the foundation,” stated Peter Ho, chairman of the HCF board of governors, in a HCF news release. “He has been a great leader and executive and has helped us meet extraordinary challenges, from the floods of Hāʻena, Kauaʻi, our engagement in supporting the community of Puna, Hawaiʻi, during Kīlauea’s eruption, the COVID-19 pandemic response and the recovery effort for Maui after the August 2023 wildfires. The leadership team he has assembled has our full confidence to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”

The HCF Board of Governors will soon begin the selection process for the next CEO, “seeking a successor who can continue HCF’s strategic evolution to meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow”, the news release states.