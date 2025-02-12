UPDATE – (10 a.m. HST) – The ongoing eruption of Kīlauea paused this morning, February 12, when Episode 9 ended at 8:43 a.m. HST.



From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Episode 9 ended at 8:43 a.m. HST this morning, February 12, after 22 and a half hours of lava fountaining.

Fountains began erupting from the north vent at 10:16 a.m. HST yesterday, February 11, and slow effusion of lava began from the south vent shortly afterward, at around 10:50 a.m. HST. Vigorous, sustained fountains from the north vent reached heights of up to 330 feet (100 meters) during the initial hours of episode 9 and were averaging heights of up to 160-200 feet (50-60 meters) last night, while bifurcated south vent fountains were lower, reaching 80-100 feet (25-30 meters) high last night, February 11. This morning, February 12, effusion rates were decreased compared to yesterday. Fountains observed before 8:30 a.m. HST this morning were lower than yesterday and variable in height, reaching 100-150 feet (30-50 meters). Fountains continued to slowly drop until the vents started shutting down around 8:30 a.m. HST. Lava fountaining stopped from the north vent at 8:30 a.m. HST followed by large decrease in vigor of fountains from the south vent a few minutes later. A small amount of lava continued to erupt from the south vent until at 8:43 a.m. HST, when episode 9 ended.

New lava flows erupted during episode 9 traveled approximately half a mile (about a kilometer) across the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu and covered approximately 50-60% of Halemaʻuʻmaʻu floor.

The Uēkahuna tiltmeter (UWD) switched from inflation to deflation, and seismic tremor increased, at about the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor yesterday morning, February 11, at 10:16 a.m. HST. UWD recorded nearly 13 microradians of deflationary tilt during the episode 9 eruption but switched to inflation as the vents shut down around 8:30 a.m. HST. Seismic tremor remains elevated but decreased with the end of episode 9. No significant earthquakes were recorded in the summit region over the past 24 hours.

Wind conditions and the timing of episode 9 prevented accurate measurements of the sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate. SO2 emission rates during episode 9 are estimated to have been 10,000 t/d or higher based on emissions measured during earlier episodes. During eruptive pauses, SO2 emission rates are lower and typically around 1,000 t/d.

Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s Hair have been reported on surfaces throughout the summit area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.