(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a moderate to large west-northwest swell reaches the Big Island.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible along the beaches from North Kohala to South Kona.

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message. “Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.”

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water,” the emergency officials stated.

There are no reported beach closures at this time.

The High Surf Advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. HST this evening.