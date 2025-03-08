(BIVN) – A Mountain View woman is facing charges of hindering prosecution in the case of Isaiah Kaleo Jiann Fourshey, a murder suspect who was killed in a confrontation with police early Tuesday morning in Volcano.

37 year-old Jade Kiko appeared in Hilo District Court, before she was released on supervised release and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 24, 2025.

Fourshey was the suspect in the shooting death of 25-year-old Latisha Soares at a home on Plumeria Street in Mountain View. Fourshey was later shot and killed by police near the Nāmakanipaio Campground off Highway 11.

From the office of the prosecuting attorney: