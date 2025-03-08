(BIVN) – A Mountain View woman is facing charges of hindering prosecution in the case of Isaiah Kaleo Jiann Fourshey, a murder suspect who was killed in a confrontation with police early Tuesday morning in Volcano.
37 year-old Jade Kiko appeared in Hilo District Court, before she was released on supervised release and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 24, 2025.
Fourshey was the suspect in the shooting death of 25-year-old Latisha Soares at a home on Plumeria Street in Mountain View. Fourshey was later shot and killed by police near the Nāmakanipaio Campground off Highway 11.
From the office of the prosecuting attorney:
Kiko is charged with Hindering Prosecuting in the First Degree (intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another person for a murder in any degree, did render assistance to wit: harbored, concealed, or provided transportation as a means of avoiding discovery, apprehension, prosecution, or conviction) which is a class C felony offense and carries a penalty of either a five year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony investigation was led by Officer Edward Petrie, Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
