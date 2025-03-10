(BIVN) – Two Papaikou men have been charged with agriculture theft for allegedly stealing bananas and rambutan from an area farm.

35 year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo and 49 year-old Timothy Guiteras made their initial appearances in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon.

The reported agricultural thefts occurred last week at Hawai‘i Sunshine Orchards.

According to police reports, Aguinaldo is charged in relation to a March 5, 2025 incident, “where he is alleged to have stolen 30 pounds of rambutan and cut branches from two rambutan trees,” prosecutors say.

Guiteras is charged in relation to a March 8, 2025 incident “where he is alleged to have stolen over 190 pounds of banana,” the prosecutors report.

From the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Aguinaldo is charged with Theft in the Second Degree (exert unauthorized control over another’s property, rambutan, which is an agriculture commodity generally known to be marketed for commercial purposes), Habitual Property Crime, and Criminal Property Damage in the Fourth Degree. As the Complaint alleges, Guiteras is charged with Theft in the Second Degree (exert unauthorized control over another’s property, banana, which is an agriculture commodity generally known to be marketed for commercial purposes). Theft in the Second Degree and Habitual Property Crime are both class C felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a five year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Prosecutors say Aguinaldo’s investigation was handled by Officer Levi Comilla, South Hilo Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. Guiteras’ investigation was handled by Officer Kinaole Hernandez, South Hilo Patrol. The cases are being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kirsten Selvig.