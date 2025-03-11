(BIVN) – Episode 13 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began early Tuesday morning, March 11. The USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.

Signs of the 13th episode were seen on Monday, when the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported low spattering from a small cone built within the north vent at 1:30 p.m. HST. Occasional, small spatter burst were also seen, starting at 6:35 p.m. HST.

Spattering continued to increase overnight, and lava eventually erupted the north vent at 2:36 a.m. HST on Tuesday morning. High lava fountains began about 10 minutes later.

By 3:30 a.m. HST, fountain heights reached 400-500 feet (120-150 meters) and lava flows from the north vent covered 20-30% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

The USGS HVO says north vent fountain heights reached over 600 feet high by 3:50 a.m. HST.

Scientists note that, similar to previous patterns, seismic tremor increased as fountains within the north vent picked up, and summit tilt switched from inflation to deflation at about the same time lava flows began erupting onto the crater floor.

All current activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.