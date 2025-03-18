(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused.

A new eruptive episode is likely to begin within the next 2 to 4 days, given current rates of inflation. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory notes summit inflationary tilt slowed slightly over the past 24 hours.



The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea is at WATCH.

So far, there have been 13 eruptive episodes since the current summit eruption began on December 23, 2024. All lava activity has been confined to the area of the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS HVO reports the SO2 emission rate of 1,500 t/d was measured on March 13, which is a typical rate for eruption pauses.

“If current inflation rates at UWD continue, current estimates suggest that the most likely window of time for a new episode to begin is between Wednesday, March 19 and Friday, March 21 within the next 2-4 days,” the USGS HVPO wrote on Tuesday morning. “If inflation rates continue to decrease, the time to reach the estimated window for the start of episode 14 may increase.”